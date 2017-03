The price of an average house in Donegal rose by 2.9% in the first quarter of this year, with the average three-bed semi in the county now costing €87,500.

Nationally, the average three bedroom semi now costs €209,944, the Q1 REA Average House Price Survey has found – a rise of 3.5% on the figure last December.

The average three bedroom semi price in Dublin has now risen above €400,000 once again.