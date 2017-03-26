logo



Tyrone lose out to Mayo

26 Mar 2017
Mayo have all but secured their place in division one of the National Football league, after beating Tyrone in Healy Park today.

The game was tight from the very beginning with each sides trading scores but a goal from Mayo after 28 minutes sent the visitors ahead at Healy Park.

It took Tyrone 53 minutes to overturn the early lead that Mayo had secured and the score came in the form of a point from Tiernan McCann.

Once again Tyrone’s defencive frailties were shown up as Mayo put two uncontested points over the bar to re-take the lead.

Despite Mickey Harte’s side’s best efforts, Mayo were able to hold out for a one-point win. Tyrone’s chances of a place in the final now looks unlikely.

Final Score:

Tyrone: 0-12

Mayo: 1-10

