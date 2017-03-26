logo



Sligo manager criticises pitch after defeat

26 Mar 2017
by admin

Dave Robinson has become the latest League of Ireland manager to criticise the pitch in Finn Park, following his side’s defeat last night.

Robinson’s men went one goal up the game, but conceded a penalty late into injury time to cough up all three points to Finn Harps.

After the game, Robinson was disappointed with conceding late and said that the conditions of the pitch were poor.

However, he admitted that it was a struggle both sides had to deal with in the game and said he was disheartened after losing the North-West derby…

