Sean McGoldrick wins first pro fight

Welsh boxer, Sean McGoldrick, whose father is a Ballyshannon native and mother is from Tipperary, was a comfortable winner on his professional boxing debut on undercard of the Crolla-Linares, in Manchester last night.

McGoldrick defeated Brett Fidoe at bantamweight, by a unanimous decision of 40-36.

The Welshman, who won gold at the Commonwealth games in Delhi also won bronze at the Commonwealth games in Glasgow, with Michael Conlon defeating him in the semi-final.

McGoldrick also holds a Donegal title from when he fought for Finn Valley, seven years ago.

Chris Ashmore spoke with McGoldrick on Highland Sunday Sport on his career…