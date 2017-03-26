Rugby Review: Letterkenny lose while City of Derry win again

Letterkenny were defeated by Ballymoney in division three of the rugby championship, yesterday by a final score of 46-25.

Ballymoney have been the stand out performers in the division this year and ran riot in the first half going 25 points to nil up, and despite a good second half showing, Letterkenny were unable to take the game back in their favour.

Elsewhere, City of Derry recorded another win when they defeated Thomond 27-14, securing the bonus point.

The win brings Derry up to 7th in the table on 28 points, ahead of Bective, Thomond and Skerries.

Our rugby correspondent, Alec McDonald looks back at a weekend of North-West Rugby…