Ollie Horgan pleased with his side’s resilience

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan was pleased that his side was able to come back from behind to secure all three points against Sligo, in Ballybofey last night.

Harps went behind on the 59th minute through a Raffaele Cretaro before Killian Cantwell leveled the game nine minutes later.

Horgan’s men got the ‘rub of the green’ with a 93rd minute penalty, which was tucked away by Ciaran O’Connor.

After the game, Horgan said that he has been disappointed that his side is conceding, but praised their ability to crawl results back…