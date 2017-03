It was another successful day for Donegal athletes, at the second day of the National underage Indoor championships.

In the u-19 long-jump there was a gold medal for Janeen Boyle and a bronze for Fola McFadden of the Rosses.

And in the u-18 long-jump, Summer Lecky – who won gold in high jump yesterday – took home gold once again.

Our Athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle has the round-up of today’s action..