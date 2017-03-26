Last minute penalty leaves Donegal ruing missed chances

A late penalty from Monaghan’s Conor McManus was enough to earn Monaghan a draw in Ballyshannon, in the National Football League.

It was the visitors that started the brighter knocking two early scores over the bar; but Donegal took lead after Michael Carroll found space and finished well into the net.

Michael Murphy was on free-kick duty today and put the ball between the posts four times in the first half, as the visitors led by a point going into the break.

A brighter start for Donegal out of the blocks and the game was level after just 10 seconds of the half through captain Michael Murphy before Ciaran Thompson gave Rory Gallagher’s men the lead.

Monaghan will not only be disappointed with their ill discipline – having received two black cards – but also with their shooting, registering nine wides with just 60 minutes played.

This game saw the return of Patrick McBrearty to the forward line and etched his name on the scoreline as Donegal started to breakaway from Monaghan.

McBrearty got his second point of the game as Donegal went three points ahead and looked to be on their way to another victory.

However, Donegal themselves were left regretting their 15 wides when Monaghan were awarded a last minute penalty; and when Conor McManus stepped up, there was no doubt the ball would end up in the back of the net.

In the end the sides had to settle for a draw.

The result means Donegal have the advantage going into the final week – with Monaghan having to beat Dublin in Clones next weekend.

Final Score:

Donegal: 1-11

Monaghan: 1-11