Last minute penalty leaves Donegal ruing missed chances

26 Mar 2017
by admin

A late penalty from Monaghan’s Conor McManus was enough to earn Monaghan a draw in Ballyshannon, in the National Football League.

It was the visitors that started the brighter knocking two early scores over the bar; but Donegal took lead after Michael Carroll found space and finished well into the net.

Michael Murphy was on free-kick duty today and put the ball between the posts four times in the first half, as the visitors led by a point going into the break.

A brighter start for Donegal out of the blocks and the game was level after just 10 seconds of the half through captain Michael Murphy before Ciaran Thompson gave Rory Gallagher’s men the lead.

Monaghan will not only be disappointed with their ill discipline – having received two black cards – but also with their shooting, registering nine wides with just 60 minutes played.

This game saw the return of Patrick McBrearty to the forward line and etched his name on the scoreline as Donegal started to breakaway from Monaghan.

McBrearty got his second point of the game as Donegal went three points ahead and looked to be on their way to another victory.

However, Donegal themselves were left regretting their 15 wides when Monaghan were awarded a last minute penalty; and when Conor McManus stepped up, there was no doubt the ball would end up in the back of the net.

In the end the sides had to settle for a draw.

The result means Donegal have the advantage going into the final week – with Monaghan having to beat Dublin in Clones next weekend.

Final Score:

Donegal: 1-11

Monaghan: 1-11

 

 

More Sport

Donegal Hurlers through to division 3A final

0
Donegal hurlers defeated Louth today by a scoreline of 3-24 – 1-17 to secure their place in the division 3A final and a chance of promotion. Ardal McDermott’s men were [...]
26 Mar 2017

Midlands Rally -Results

0
Manus Kelly and Gareth Doherty ran a close race in the Midlands stage rally today but eventually finished in third position. Also racing were Brian Brogan and Damien McGettigan, fi[...]
26 Mar 2017

Sean McGoldrick wins first pro fight

0
Welsh boxer, Sean McGoldrick, whose father is a Ballyshannon native and mother is from Tipperary, was a comfortable winner on his professional boxing debut on undercard of the Crol[...]
26 Mar 2017

Tyrone Reaction Mickey Harte

0
Mickey Harte said he could not fault his players after their defeat at the hands of Mayo, in Healy Park today. While admitting that his side has several bad misses, he said that th[...]
26 Mar 2017

National Underage Indoors – Day 2

0
It was another successful day for Donegal athletes, at the second day of the National underage Indoor championships. In the u-19 long-jump there was a gold medal for Janeen Boyle a[...]
26 Mar 2017

Donegal Reaction: Rory Gallagher and Michael Murphy

0
Donegal manager Rory Gallagher said his side needs to be more clinical when trying to close out games, following his team’s draw with Monaghan this afternoon. Donegal led Mon[...]
26 Mar 2017

