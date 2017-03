The death has taken place at Letterkenny Hospital of James (Jim) McDermott, Magherinture, Buncrana, and formerly of Glenview Street and Slievemore Park, Derry.

His remains are reposing at his home in Buncrana from 6pm this evening (Sunday).

Funeral leaving there on Tuesday at 9.15am to St. Eugene’s Cathedral Derry for requiem mass at 10am. Interment afterwards in the city cemetery.