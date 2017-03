Hills are ablaze in Redcastle this Sunday evening.

The fires, pictured by Enda Craig, are on the Ballyargus Hills.

We understand that there are no homes in the immediate areas but that one of the fires is located close Lough Fad which is the primary water source for East Inishowen.

The fire service is on the scene of the fire.

It is not yet determined if the fire started accidentally or was started deliberately.