logo



Donegal Senator criticises Governement over lack of funding for ferry services

26 Mar 2017
by News Highland

The Government has been criticised over its refusal to invest in Donegal’s ferry services.

The Rathmullan to Buncrana and Greencastle to Magilligan services has previously been funded by Donegal County Council.

Senator Pádraig Mac Lochlainn called on Minister Shane Ross to recognise the value the services are to tourism within the county.

However, the Minister has stated that funding from both his department and Fáilte Ireland has been ruled out.

Senator Mac Lochlainn says it is up to Governments on both sides of the border to invest in the ferry services:

More News

Donegal Senator criticises Governement over lack of funding for ferry services

0
The Government has been criticised over its refusal to invest in Donegal’s ferry services. The Rathmullan to Buncrana and Greencastle to Magilligan services has previously be[...]
26 Mar 2017

Second male arrested following Strabane security alert

0
The PSNI have arrested a second male in connection with a security alert in Strabane earlier this week. Police have claimed that an attempt was made to endanger the lives of police[...]
26 Mar 2017

Investigation launched after death of prisoner at Magillian

0
  Investigations have been launched following the death of a prisoner at Magilligan Prison. The Northern Ireland Prison Service confirmed the death in custody of a 44 year-old[...]
26 Mar 2017

James (Jim) McDermott, Magherinture, Buncrana

0
The death has taken place at Letterkenny Hospital of James (Jim) McDermott, Magherinture, Buncrana, and formerly of Glenview Street and Slievemore Park, Derry. His remains are repo[...]
26 Mar 2017

Update: Road reopened following road traffic collision

0
The road has now reopened after emergency services attended the scene of a road traffic collision on the Strabane/ Lifford bridge. The collision occurred this afternoon at approxim[...]
25 Mar 2017

Postmortem carried out in Dublin on body of Danielle McLaughlin

0
A postmortem has been carried out in Dublin on the body of Buncrana woman, Danielle McLaughlin. Danielle’s body has been returned to Ireland after she was murdered in Goa ove[...]
25 Mar 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit