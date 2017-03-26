Donegal Senator criticises Governement over lack of funding for ferry services

The Government has been criticised over its refusal to invest in Donegal’s ferry services.

The Rathmullan to Buncrana and Greencastle to Magilligan services has previously been funded by Donegal County Council.

Senator Pádraig Mac Lochlainn called on Minister Shane Ross to recognise the value the services are to tourism within the county.

However, the Minister has stated that funding from both his department and Fáilte Ireland has been ruled out.

Senator Mac Lochlainn says it is up to Governments on both sides of the border to invest in the ferry services: