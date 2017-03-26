logo



Donegal Reaction: Rory Gallagher and Michael Murphy

26 Mar 2017
by admin

Donegal manager Rory Gallagher said his side needs to be more clinical when trying to close out games, following his team’s draw with Monaghan this afternoon.

Donegal led Monaghan by three points with just ten minutes left but a late penalty from Conor McManus leveled the game just before halftime.

However, with 15 shots wide, Gallagher was left disappointed at his side’s lack of ruthlessness in front of the post which allowed Monaghan to get a late equaliser…

Likewise, captain Michael Murphy was ruing missed chances, telling Oisin Kelly that the team must learn when to pick their shots.

However, Murphy was happy to get at least a draw which gives Donegal the advantage going into the final round of fixtures.

Donegal now face Mayo a game Murphy said his team must now focus 100% on…

 

More Sport

Donegal Hurlers through to division 3A final

0
Donegal hurlers defeated Louth today by a scoreline of 3-24 – 1-17 to secure their place in the division 3A final and a chance of promotion. Ardal McDermott’s men were [...]
26 Mar 2017

Midlands Rally -Results

0
Manus Kelly and Gareth Doherty ran a close race in the Midlands stage rally today but eventually finished in third position. Also racing were Brian Brogan and Damien McGettigan, fi[...]
26 Mar 2017

Sean McGoldrick wins first pro fight

0
Welsh boxer, Sean McGoldrick, whose father is a Ballyshannon native and mother is from Tipperary, was a comfortable winner on his professional boxing debut on undercard of the Crol[...]
26 Mar 2017

Tyrone Reaction Mickey Harte

0
Mickey Harte said he could not fault his players after their defeat at the hands of Mayo, in Healy Park today. While admitting that his side has several bad misses, he said that th[...]
26 Mar 2017

National Underage Indoors – Day 2

0
It was another successful day for Donegal athletes, at the second day of the National underage Indoor championships. In the u-19 long-jump there was a gold medal for Janeen Boyle a[...]
26 Mar 2017

Donegal Reaction: Rory Gallagher and Michael Murphy

0
Donegal manager Rory Gallagher said his side needs to be more clinical when trying to close out games, following his team’s draw with Monaghan this afternoon. Donegal led Mon[...]
26 Mar 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit