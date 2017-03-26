Donegal Junior League Results – Sunday 26th

Brian McCormick Sports Premier
Kilmacrennan Celtic FC 3 vs 3 Killdrum Tigers
Lagan Harps FC 1 vs 1 Milford United FC
St Catherines FC 1 vs 1 Castlefin Celtic
Temple Domestic Division One
Bonagee United FC 1 vs 1 Glenree United FC
Cappry Rovers 7 vs 0 Gweedore Celtic
Deele Harps FC 1 vs 1 Erne Wanderers FC
CT Ball Division 2
Cranford FC 0 vs 2 Ballybofey United FC
Curragh Athletic FC 4 vs 1 Kerrykeel 71 FC
Letterbarrow Celtic FC 2 vs 1 Lifford Celtic FC
Whitestrand United FC 1 vs 4 Drumkeen
