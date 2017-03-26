logo



Donegal Junior League Results – Sunday 26th

26 Mar 2017
by admin


Brian McCormick Sports Premier
Kilmacrennan Celtic FC 3 vs 3 Killdrum Tigers
Lagan Harps FC 1 vs 1 Milford United FC
St Catherines FC 1 vs 1 Castlefin Celtic
Temple Domestic Division One
Bonagee United FC 1 vs 1 Glenree United FC
Cappry Rovers 7 vs 0 Gweedore Celtic
Deele Harps FC 1 vs 1 Erne Wanderers FC
CT Ball Division 2
Cranford FC 0 vs 2 Ballybofey United FC
Curragh Athletic FC 4 vs 1 Kerrykeel 71 FC
Letterbarrow Celtic FC 2 vs 1 Lifford Celtic FC
Whitestrand United FC 1 vs 4 Drumkeen

Donegal Hurlers through to division 3A final

0
Donegal hurlers defeated Louth today by a scoreline of 3-24 – 1-17 to secure their place in the division 3A final and a chance of promotion. Ardal McDermott’s men were [...]
26 Mar 2017

Midlands Rally -Results

0
Manus Kelly and Gareth Doherty ran a close race in the Midlands stage rally today but eventually finished in third position. Also racing were Brian Brogan and Damien McGettigan, fi[...]
26 Mar 2017

Sean McGoldrick wins first pro fight

0
Welsh boxer, Sean McGoldrick, whose father is a Ballyshannon native and mother is from Tipperary, was a comfortable winner on his professional boxing debut on undercard of the Crol[...]
26 Mar 2017

Tyrone Reaction Mickey Harte

0
Mickey Harte said he could not fault his players after their defeat at the hands of Mayo, in Healy Park today. While admitting that his side has several bad misses, he said that th[...]
26 Mar 2017

National Underage Indoors – Day 2

0
It was another successful day for Donegal athletes, at the second day of the National underage Indoor championships. In the u-19 long-jump there was a gold medal for Janeen Boyle a[...]
26 Mar 2017

Donegal Reaction: Rory Gallagher and Michael Murphy

0
Donegal manager Rory Gallagher said his side needs to be more clinical when trying to close out games, following his team’s draw with Monaghan this afternoon. Donegal led Mon[...]
26 Mar 2017

