Donegal hurlers defeated Louth today by a scoreline of 3-24 – 1-17 to secure their place in the division 3A final and a chance of promotion.

Ardal McDermott’s men were going into the game against last place Louth requiring a win if they wanted to qualify for a final.

A win for Tyrone over Monaghan also secured their place in the final where they will meet Donegal.

Tyrone have already defeated Donegal this year.