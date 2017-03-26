logo



Derry defeated in Celtic Park

26 Mar 2017
by admin

Derry have fallen deeper into the relegation zone after losing at home to Cork, in division two of the National Football league, in Celtic Park.

It was a tight game in the opening 35 minutes with Cork leading by three points throughout the half and they went into the break four points ahead despite a Danny Tallon goal for Derry.

In the second half Cork started to pull away, before Tallon fired home for the second time to bring the game level with 15 minutes to play.

However, Cork showed their ability once more, and Derry failed to match their scoring ability.

Final Score:

Derry: 2-10

Cork: 0-20

 

More Sport

Derry defeated in Celtic Park

0
Derry have fallen deeper into the relegation zone after losing at home to Cork, in division two of the National Football league, in Celtic Park. It was a tight game in the opening [...]
26 Mar 2017

Rugby Review: Letterkenny lose while City of Derry win again

0
Letterkenny were defeated by Ballymoney in division three of the rugby championship, yesterday by a final score of 46-25. Ballymoney have been the stand out performers in the divis[...]
26 Mar 2017

Sligo manager criticises pitch after defeat

0
Dave Robinson has become the latest League of Ireland manager to criticise the pitch in Finn Park, following his side’s defeat last night. Robinson’s men went one goal [...]
26 Mar 2017

Ollie Horgan pleased with his side’s resilience

0
Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan was pleased that his side was able to come back from behind to secure all three points against Sligo, in Ballybofey last night. Harps went behind on[...]
26 Mar 2017

Injury time goal gives Harps first home win

0
Finn Harps . . . 2 Sligo Rovers . . . 1 Ciaran O’Connor struck a last gasp injury time winner to give Harps victory in Saturday night’s Premier Division derby clash. The striker wa[...]
25 Mar 2017

League of Ireland Preview with Kevin McHugh

0
Kevin McHugh is expecting a win for Finn Harps tonight when they face Sligo Rovers at home, in the Airtricity league. Former Harps’ man McHugh believes that with Sligo’[...]
25 Mar 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit