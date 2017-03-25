logo



Postmortem carried out in Dublin on body of Danielle McLaughlin

25 Mar 2017
by News Highland

A postmortem has been carried out in Dublin on the body of Buncrana woman, Danielle McLaughlin.

Danielle’s body has been returned to Ireland after she was murdered in Goa over 10 days ago.

A postmortem carried out by authorities in India found that Danielle had suffered brain damage and constriction to the neck.

Further examinations will now also take place in Belfast.

Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn is urging the local communities in the county to support the McLaughlin family in these difficult times:

