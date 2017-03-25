National underage Indoor Championships – Day One

There was success for Donegal athletes at the national underage indoor championships today, with gold medals for Shannon Craig and James Kelly.

Craig, of Lifford/Strabane AC took home the gold in the u-19’s high jump while James Kelly of Finn Valley through 15.70 m in the shot putt- blowing away his opponents.

There was gold early in the day for Finn Valley with Lauren Callaghan coming first in the u-18’s long jump, and another gold medal went to Summer Lecky in the u-18’s High Jump.

Our Athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle has the report from Day One…