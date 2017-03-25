logo



Martin O’Neill and John Delaney praise ‘exceptional’ Coleman following injury

25 Mar 2017
by admin

Ireland Captain Seamus Coleman, who went off injured during their draw with Wales last night, underwent surgery this morning after fracturing his right tibia and fibula, under the care of the FAI’s Orthopaedic Surgeon, Professor John O’Byrne and Mr. Gary O’Toole, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon.

“Seamus suffered a serious leg injury and has undergone surgery. He has had an exceptional season with both club and country, and he will be a big loss,” manager Martin O’Neill said.

“But Seamus is so mentally strong that when he has fully recovered he will be as brilliant as before.”

Coleman’s condition will be monitored over the coming days, while John O’Shea, James McCarthy, Glenn Whelan and Jonathan Walters will also leave international camp and return to their clubs.

FAI CEO John Delaney added: “Seamus has been a terrific captain for his country, and on behalf of the FAI Board and everyone in the Association, I want to send Seamus our very best wishes.

“We look forward to welcoming Seamus back to the Ireland team, following his recovery.”

The Ireland squad will resume full training at the FAI National Training Centre on Monday, 27 March in preparation for the ‘Three’ International Friendly against Iceland on Tuesday, 28 March in Aviva Stadium.

Martin O'Neill and John Delaney praise 'exceptional' Coleman following injury

