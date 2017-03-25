logo



Letterkenny RFC well beaten by Ballymoney

25 Mar 2017
by admin

Letterkenny were defeated by Ballymoney in division three of the rugby Championship, but can take confidence from a strong second half performance.

Ballymoney have been the stand out performers in the division this year and ran riot in the first half going 25 points to nil up.

They did not let up in the second half putting another 20 points past Letterkenny, but it was a stronger showing from the Letterkenny men who put 25 points of their own on the board.

However, they did not have enough in their tank to take Ballymoney as Alec McDonald reports…

 

