Kevin McHugh is expecting a win for Finn Harps tonight when they face Sligo Rovers at home, in the Airtricity league.

Former Harps’ man McHugh believes that with Sligo’s slow start to the season, Harps have the ability in their ranks to pip them to three points.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly on Saturday Sport, McHugh previews the game, discusses the tackle which could see Seamus Coleman out injured for a year and pays tribute to Derry City captain Ryan McBride…