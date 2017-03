Finn Harps . . . 2

Sligo Rovers . . . 1

Ciaran O’Connor struck a last gasp injury time winner to give Harps victory in Saturday night’s Premier Division derby clash.

The striker was bundled over in the box and while his penalty was saved, he tucked home the rebound to give Harps an unexpected win.

Earlier Raffaele Cretaro had fired Sligo in front on 59 minutes but Killian Cantwell drew Harps level on 68.

The game looked to be heading for a draw before Harps won it with O’Connor’s late goal.