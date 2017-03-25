GAA Preview: Tyrone vs Mayo

The time is now for the Tyrone players to stand up and bounce back after their defeat against Donegal, according to former All-Ireland winning keeper Pascal McConnell.

Tyrone face Mayo tomorrow, in the National Football League, in Healy Park.

Looking ahead to the clash, McConnell is looking forward to seeing some changes to the team that lost by six points to Donegal last week.

McConnell told Tom Comack that the defeat would have hurt Mickey Harte and his men and it is time for the side to show their character…