GAA Preview: Donegal Ladies host Monaghan in Termon

Donegal captain Geraldine McLaughlin is looking forward to having a home county game at her club grounds, in the Burn Road, Termon, tomorrow.

Donegal face Monaghan in their first game in four weeks, in the National Football league, a game McLaughlin describes as ‘must win’.

The break allowed some of the injured players to recover and the clash sees the return of Amber Barrett who was out with an illness.

McLaughlin, speaking to Tom Comack said that a win could send them to a final, but a loss leaves them in a relegation battle…