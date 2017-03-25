GAA Preview: Donegal Hurlers on brink of final

Donegal’s destiny is in their own hands and they will not rely on other results to help secure their place in a division three final, according to manager Ardal McDermott.

McDermott’s men travel to Louth in search of a win that could secure themselves a place in the final of the National Hurling league.

The hurlers will be without Lee Henderson and Jack O’Loughlin through suspension, after their sending off in their defeat to Tyrone during the week.

Despite this, McDermott said that they will be going out in search of nothing less than a win…