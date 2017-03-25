GAA Preview: Donegal host Monaghan

Donegal could have one foot in a league final if they beat Monaghan in the Allianz League, in Ballyshannon, tomorrow.

Rory Gallagher’s side continued on their fine form this year with a comfortable six point win over Ulster rivals Tyrone last weekend.

This week, they host rivals Monaghan in Ballyshannon, a venue Donegal have not lost in since 2009.

Donegal currently sit atop the division one table, level on points with Monaghan, Tyrone and All-Ireland champions Dublin; therefore a win over Monaghan could secure a place in the final.

However, with such a young squad and many still playing u-21, Peter Campbell of the Donegal Democrat is unsure if it would be the best outcome.

While acknowledging that place in the final would be a great achievement, Campbell told Tom Comack that he would be weary of burning younger players out this early in the season…