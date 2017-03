Cork make the long trip up to Derry in a crunch tie, in division two of the Allianz league, tomorrow, in Celtic Park.

Derry’s form has been hindered by injuries thus far and as a result have found themselves deep in a relegation battle.

Former Derry player Conleith Gillegan said that he is expecting a battle tomorrow, with Cork also in bad need of a win.

Gillegan said that Derry have lacked leadership this year and will need to muster something up, if they are to get a win over Cork…