Letterkenny’s Conor Halvey holds the yellow jersey as he leads the pack going into the the second day of RAS Mayo.

Halvey, who recently signed for team Nicolas Roche is a former Errigal Cycle racer, and at just 17 is competing at senior level.

The racers will cover 100km’s of road over the course of three days; and after the first day sprint event, Halvey leads the charge.

Later this evening, the racers will take part in a 4k TT, which kick-offs at 4.30pm.