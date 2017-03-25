logo



A player of Coleman’s ability will be missed- James McClean

25 Mar 2017
by admin

Seamus Coleman will be sorely missed by club and country following his injury, according to teammate James McClean.

The Ireland skipper suffered a double leg fracture in last night’s scoreless draw against Wales, with the horrific injury resulting in a red card for Neil Taylor.

Such was the severity of the injury that TV stations chose not to replay footage of the tackle.

Coleman undergoes surgery in a Dublin hospital today, and it’s now thought he may not play again until 2018.

Last night’s result, coupled with results elsewhere, means Ireland sit in 2nd place on 11 points, behind Serbia on goal difference.

Wales and Austria are 3rd and 4th respectively on 7 points.

Speaking after the game, man of the match James McClean said that Coleman is a world class player and will be badly missed…

