Update: 20 year old man arrested in connection with Strabane attack

Detectives investigating Tuesday night’s attempted murder of police officers in Strabane have this morning arrested a 20 year old man in connection with the attack.

He was arrested in Newtownstewart and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning.

The Security alert in Townsend Street is on-going.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, who is leading the investigation, said: “We appreciate the understanding and patience of local residents as we continue to carry out our enquiries and would appeal for anyone with information about suspicious activity in the area to contact us.”

Police can be contacted on 101 or information can be passed anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.