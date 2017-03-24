Security alert in Townsend Street in Strabane ends

The security alert in Strabane has ended.

It started on Tuesday night when a road side bomb was triggered as police patrolled the area of Townsend Street in what police says was attempted murder.

Detectives investigating the incident have this morning arrested a 20 year old man.

He was arrested in Newtownstewart and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning.

Chief Inspector Ivor Morton says those behind the bomb showed a callous disregard for the safety of police and the local community.