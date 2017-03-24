Jason Quigley wins NABF Title: Sheer Sports proud of their champion

Sheer Sport Management has their first title holder courtesy of Jason Quigley’s win in America overnight.

Despite suffering a hand injury in the second round, Quigley took a unanimous ten round win against Glen Tapia to be crowned NABF Middleweight champion.

The win now opens up the route into bigger fights which his team feel will lead to a possible world title shot within eighteen months.

Jason has extended his pro record to 13-0 and this latest win will have the phone ringing according to Sheer Sports Rachel Charles.

Team Quigley, Sheer Sports and Golden Boy will come together in the next few days to plan out the next step for Jason but his next fight maybe put on hold for an extra period as he recovers from the hand injury which will be assessed in the coming days.

Speaking to Highland Radio after the fight, Rachel said Sheer Sports are delighted that Jason won and they have a champion who their very proud of…