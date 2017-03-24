Jason Quigley wins NABF Middleweight title

Donegal’s Jason Quigley won the North America Boxing Federation Middleweight title in the early hours of Friday morning beating Glen Tapia on a unanimous decision.

The contest went the full tens rounds at the Fantasy Springs Resort in California with Jason winning it 100-99, 99-91, 98-92 on the judges’ cards.

Jason had Tapia rocked early in the fight but an injury to his right hand in the second round hampered him through the rest of the contest as he had to focus more with his left.

A stubborn Tapia never threatened throughout the fight as Jason pounded on his opponent to seal a 13th straight professional win and take a first professional belt.

Watch Jason’s win over Tapia below

