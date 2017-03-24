Jason Quigley savouring first professional title win

On Thursday night in the America west coast, Jason Quigley lifted his first professional title beating Glen Tapia on a unanimous decision to be crowned North America Boxing Federation Middleweight champion.

The fight went the distant at the Fantasy Springs Resort in California but Quigley was the overwhelming winner on all three judges’ cards.

Tapia looked set for a knockout defeat but a second round hand injury forced Quigley to change his game-plan and work more with his left.

In the end there was only going to be one winner and that was Quigley.

Speaking with Highland’s Oisin Kelly after the fight Jason was delighted to take his first pro title…