Government accused of alienating North West region

The Government has been accused of embarking on a mission to isolate the North West region.

Deputy Marc Mac Sharry made the comments following the announcement from Ulster Bank that it is to shut branches in Donegal, Sligo and Cavan.

He says this combined with State jobs being located out of the region and the threat of post office closures – the North West is being alienated.

Deputy MacSharry is calling on the Government to come up with a strategy to increase employment and invest more in the area: