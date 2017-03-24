logo



Government accused of alienating North West region

24 Mar 2017
by News Highland

 

The Government has been accused of embarking on a mission to isolate the North West region.

Deputy Marc Mac Sharry made the comments following the announcement from Ulster Bank that it is to shut branches in Donegal, Sligo and Cavan.

He says this combined with State jobs being located out of the region and the threat of post office closures – the North West is being alienated.

Deputy MacSharry is calling on the Government to come up with a strategy to increase employment and invest more in the area:

More News

Two key meetings taking place to discuss infrastructure in West Donegal

0
  Two key meetings are taking place later today to discuss infrastructure in West Donegal. Residents are seeking funding to widen the main road to Ranafast which has been subj[...]
24 Mar 2017

Eleven people waiting for a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital

0
There were eleven people waiting for a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning according to the latest trolley watch report. Two were on trolleys while a further 9 were[...]
24 Mar 2017

Update: 20 year old man arrested in connection with Strabane attack

0
    Detectives investigating Tuesday night’s attempted murder of police officers in Strabane have this morning arrested a 20 year old man in connection with the attack. H[...]
24 Mar 2017

Largest windfarm in Ireland opens in Donegal

0
  The largest windfarm in Ireland has officially opened in Donegal and has started supplying power to homes and businesses across the country. The windfarm- located at Meenadr[...]
24 Mar 2017

Government accused of alienating North West region

0
  The Government has been accused of embarking on a mission to isolate the North West region. Deputy Marc Mac Sharry made the comments following the announcement from Ulster B[...]
24 Mar 2017

Security alert in Strabane enters third day

0
  The security alert in Strabane is on-going this morning (Friday) as police say they are still managing a crime scene within Townsend St/Townsend Terrace area. Pedestrians ar[...]
24 Mar 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit