Finn Harps gunning for first home win

24 Mar 2017
by News Highland

Ciaran O’Connor is a doubt for Harps v Sligo

Finn Harps go in search of their first home win of the season on Saturday evening when the face off with Sligo Rovers in Ballybofey. (kick-off 8.00).

The game comes at the end of a difficult week for League of Ireland football following the sudden and sad passing of Derry City captain Ryan McBride.

A number of the current Harps squad formerly played with Ryan during their time at Derry, while current Harps assistant-boss Paul Hegarty was also involved in team management at the Brandywell as McBride’s career developed.

Harps will definitely be minus Ethan Boyle who has been called up to the Republic of Ireland squad for this Saturday’s UEFA U21 Championships Qualifying Round Group 5 fixture against Kosovo at the Tallaght Stadium (kick-off 1:00).

Horgan also has concerns over the fitness of veteran midfielder Barry Molloy and striker Ciaran O’Connor.

The hosts have taken four points from the two away games against St. Pat’s and Limerick in the past week so the aim is to keep that run going and secure a first home win of the new campaign.

The Harps boss watched Sligo defeat Bray Wanderers at the Showgrounds last Saturday night. He was especially impressed with striker Kieran Sadlier. “People were talking about Sligo’s poor start to the season until last Saturday night at the Showgrounds when they had an excellent win over Bray Wanderers, who had been going well. Last season Sligo finished something like 20 points above us in the table, so they are a quality side with the likes of Kieran Sadlier and Raphael Cretaro there. Kieran Sadlier was outstanding against Bray. Dave Robertson has also added to his squad by signing the two Donegal lads Kyle McFadden and Sean Patton. We have only got a point at home this season so that has to change very quickly if we are going to stay in the Premier Division. We will have to be at our very best to win because Sligo will be coming to Finn Park full of confidence after the relief of getting that first three points last Saturday night.”

Diarmaid Doherty will have LIVE regular updates from Finn Park on Highland Radio this Saturday evening in association with McGettigans Applegreen, Lifford.

