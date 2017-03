Thousands of bus and rail passengers are being affected by today’s Bus Éireann strike.

Rail staff at a number of stations were unwilling to cross a number of pickets this morning – resulting in widespread transport chaos.

Unions at Bus Éireann say they understand the publics frustration – but say they won’t end their strike until pay cuts are reversed.

At the picket line in Donegal Town bus station Head of News Greg Hughes spoke to the NBRUs local representative David Mugan: