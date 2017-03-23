Watch Jason Quigley fight for the NABF Middleweight title

Jason Quigley is just hours away from his first professional title fight.

The Donegal man goes for glory at the Fantasy Spings Resort in California with the North American Middleweight belt up for grabs.

Jason, who has a polished 12-0 record takes on Glen Tapia for the vacant belt.

Tapia has a record of 23-3, two of those defeats came in his last two fights.

The fight is the headline bout in the first edition of The Golden Boy Promotions live shows on ESPN2 in America.

Jason will be in the ring at around 2.30am Irish time and you can watch the fight using the link below.

https://livestream.com/accounts/14802340/events/7168117

Password: jqstream

Good Luck Jason.