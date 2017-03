Detectives from An Garda Siochana have today arrested two men under a European Arrest Warrant as part of a joint operation with the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

The two men, aged 29 and 32 years, were arrested in Dublin in connection with the attempted murder of two police officers at Eglinton, Derry on 18th June 2015 and possession of explosives with intent to endanger life.

They are due to appear this morning at the High Court in Dublin.