Thousands expected to turn out in Derry for funeral of Martin McGuinness

Thousands of people will turn out in the City of Derry today for the funeral of Martin McGuinness.

The former IRA commander turned Deputy First Minister died on Tuesday after a short illness.

Bill Clinton,Tony Blair, an Taoiseach Enda Kenny and President Michael D Higgins will be among those at Requiem mass at St Columba’s Church at 2 this afternoon.

Many people are already moving around the city early this morning – wearing black armbands.

Church leaders say there will be no paramilitary trappings – and there will be a large scale police presence.

Mass will led by Fr Michael Canny and Bishop of Derry Donal McKeown. After that – McGuinness’s final journey will see him laid to rest at the City Cemetery.

It’ll be the second funeral of the day attended by the President who’ll go to footballer Ryan McBride’s service in Derry this morning.