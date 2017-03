The new Finn Harps stadium in Stranorlar could be completed by early 2019.

It’s understood that significant progress has been made following a meeting between Club representatives and the Minister for Sport Patrick O’Donovan.

Once the stadium is completed, Donegal County Council will work to provide additional football pitches adjacent to the stadium which will help the sport develop in the county.

Cllr Martin Harley says once up and running, it’ll be a great asset to the wider community there: