Seamus Coleman to start against Wales

23 Mar 2017
Martin O’Neill confirmed to the media this afternoon that Seamus Coleman will start against Wales on Friday night at the Aviva Stadium.

Coleman returned to training on Wednesday having missing the two sessions earlier in the week with a slight ankle knock.

Meanwhile the manager appears cautious about starting James McCarthy.

The Everton midfielder only returned to training yesterday, after working through a hamstring injury.

McCarthy trained again today, but O’Neill can’t guarantee him a starting place at the Aviva.

