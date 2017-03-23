Norovirus situation improving but visiting restrictions remain in place at LUH

The HSE says the Winter vomiting bug outbreak at Letterkenny University Hospital is improving: however, visiting restrictions remain in place.

There are exceptions in exceptional circumstances, such as visits to ICU and Maternity, where next of kin should ring the specific ward manager in advance of visiting.

The HSE says that elective surgical admissions have been deferred for now and that they regret the distress caused to patients and their families.

Maximum infection control precautions are in place and the Infection Prevention and Control Team are reviewing the situation on an on-going basis.

Hospital management has again thanked the general public for their co-operation regarding not visiting and also to stress that any members of the general public who are experiencing vomiting and/or diarrhoea at home should not visit the hospital.