Minister Joe McHugh meets political leaders in Washington on Undocumented Irish

Minister of State for the Diaspora and International Development, Mr Joe McHugh, held meetings with leading Irish American figures today to discuss the situation of undocumented Irish citizens residing in the United States.

Minister McHugh met Congressman Brendan F. Boyle and the Director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney in Washington DC. It follows recent meetings with representatives of Irish immigration centres while in Philadelphia and New York for St Patrick’s Day-related engagements.

Those meetings also included contacts with the wider Irish community, including undocumented Irish citizens.

Following the meetings, Minister McHugh stated: ‘Engaging with both Democrats and Republicans is crucial in fostering support for immigration reform on a bipartisan basis.

I was pleased to have fruitful discussions with both OMB Director Mick Mulvaney and Congressman Boyle on our undocumented citizens and the prospects for immigration reform in the US.’