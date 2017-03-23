Martin McGuinness’s funeral told he was a ‘remarkable man and his life was a remarkable journey’.

Martin McGuinness’s funeral mass has heard he was a ‘remarkable man and his life was a remarkable journey’.

Thousands of people followed his tricolour-draped coffin through the Bogside to St Columba’s Church.

Former US President Bill Clinton, former SDLP Leader John Hume and DUP Leader Arlene Foster are among those in attendance.

Martin McGuinness was laid to rest in City Cemetery following a graveside oration by Gerry Adams.

Opening the funeral mass – Bishop of Derry Donal McKeown he says the best legacy to Martin McGuinness is the congregation of all faiths and backgrounds.