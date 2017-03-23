Jason Quigley to take care of business on title night

It’s fight day for Donegal’s Jason Quigley.

He will take on Glen Tapia tonight in California for the vacant North America Boxing Federation Middleweight title.

Jason goes to the ring this evening with a glossy record of 12-0, ten of those wins by knockout while his opponent has lost three times in his 23 fight career, two of those have been in his last to contests.

The Golden Boy Promotions card will also be aired live on ESPN in the states.

Jason, Golden Boy and Sheer Sports Management have all promised 2017 will be a big year for the Donegal man and a win tonight will elevate him into the bigger fights.

Jason told Oisin Kelly nothing will get in his way of taking the belt…

Watch Golden Boy’s Jason Quigley Promo.