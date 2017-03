Thousands of people are gathering in Derry ahead of the funeral of Martin McGuinness this afternoon.

He is being laid to rest in the city following requiem mass at St Columba’s Church at 2.00 o’ clock.

Former US President Bill Clinton, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and DUP leader Arlene Foster are among the dignitaries attending.

Bishop of Derry Donal McKeown will preside over the service.

He says it’ll show unity across communities.