The communities in Ardara and Raphoe are said to be shocked today with the news that the Ulster Bank intends to close its branches in the towns.

The branch in Raphoe is due to close in June and Ardara in September.

In the case of Ardara this means that there will be no branch banking facilities available at all thought Ulster Bank has confirmed that the ATM will be maintained in the town.

Deputy Thomas Pringle says the reasons given by the bank for closing branches may not generally apply here: