Derry gathers to say goodbye to their Captain Fantastic Ryan McBride

23 Mar 2017
by News Highland

Players, managers and supporters gathered with family and friends this morning for the funeral of Derry City’s Ryan McBride.

The football family across the country have been rocked since the news broke on Sunday evening that the 27 year old was found dead at his home, just 24 hours after playing in his side’s 4-0 win over Drogheda United.

President Michael D. Higgins was among the attendance at the funeral which was held at St Columba’s Church, Long Tower.

Derry City Manager Kenny Shiels read a poem paying an emotional tribute to his captain.

Father Aidan Mullan said Ryan  would put his head, where other players wouldn’t put their boot – a tribute to his skill at Derry City, As captain Ryan was an inspirational leader in the dressing room and on the field of play.

Ryan was laid to rest in Derry’s City Cemetery.

 

