Delivering additional Guidance Counsellors remains a top priority – Pat the Cope Gallagher

23 Mar 2017
by News Highland

 

A Donegal Deputy is urging the Government to prioritise Guidance Counselling Services in Secondary Schools.

It comes following a Dáil debate by Fianna Fáil on the issue of the commitment in the programme for Government on restoring full Guidance Services to all Secondary Schools .

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says counselling services play an important role in supporting students in decision making regarding their future.

He says Fianna Fail will be insisting that further funding is made available for guidance counselling services in Budget 2018:

 

