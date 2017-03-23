logo



Daniel O’Donnell already looking forwards to Belfast concert

23 Mar 2017
by News Highland

Daniel O’Donnell is currently touring Australia but is already looking forwards to wowing the crowds in Belfast.

And Daniel broke from his busy schedule to deliver this message directly to his Highland Radio fans:

We have a limited number of places available if  you’d like to join us for this fabulous trip to see Daniel live in The Waterfront, Belfast on Thursday 10th August 2017

This trip includes Luxury 4 Star Hotel Accommodation at the Stunning Hilton Hotel, Belfast (Right Next Door to the Waterfront), Top Price Ticket and your Coach Transport throughout the Trip.

Deposit of €100.00 will secure your place (non-refundable). Price Per Person €225.00

Book HERE

More Entertainment

Daniel O’Donnell already looking forwards to Belfast concert

0
Daniel O’Donnell is currently touring Australia but is already looking forwards to wowing the crowds in Belfast. And Daniel broke from his busy schedule to deliver this messa[...]
23 Mar 2017

Shaun Doherty Show – Listen back to Thursday’s show

0
Listen back to Thursday’s Show: For more information check out Shauns Page Your browser does not support the audio element.[...]
23 Mar 2017

ICYMI Wyclef Jean was handcuffed by police when mistaken for armed robber

0
This was a big mess-up. Wyclef Jean was handcuffed after police confused him for an armed robbery suspect. The incident occurred in Los Angeles early yesterday morning (March 21). [...]
23 Mar 2017

Reese Witherspoon just found out she’s Irish and deployed the best ‘worst Irish accent’ ever

0
Saint Patrick’s Day was only last week so we’re still in a patriotic mood – the timing for this could not be better. The actress appeared on Conan O’Brien’s talk show to promote he[...]
23 Mar 2017

Shaun Doherty Show – Listen back to Wednesday’s show

0
Listen back to Wednesday’s  Show: For more information check out Shauns Page Your browser does not support the audio element.[...]
22 Mar 2017

Shaun Doherty Show – Listen back to Tuesday’s show

0
Listen back to Tuesday’s  Show: For more information check out Shauns Page Your browser does not support the audio element.[...]
21 Mar 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit